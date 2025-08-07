7 August 1840
On this date in 1840…
During the “Great Raid,” a thousand Comanche warriors commanded by Chief Buffalo Hump sacked Linville and Victoria, Texas in retaliation for what they saw as a betrayal at the Council House fight. This raid became the inspiration for the fictional raid on Austin in Larry McMurty’s novel, Comanche Moon.
Other Years:
1670 – The Apache attacked the ancient Zuni Pueblo of Hawikuh, burning the new church and killing the priest.
1760 – Fort Loudon, Tennessee surrendered to a large Cherokee force.
1782 – George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart.
1942 – Singer B.J. Thomas was born in Hugo, Oklahoma.
1964 -Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, giving President Johnson broad powers in dealing with reported North Vietnamese attacks on United States forces.
1989 – A small plane carrying Congressman Mickey Leland, D-Texas, and 15 others crashed during a flight in Ethiopia. There were no survivors.
