Southeastern New Mexico Eyes Secession Vote To Become Part Of Texas Again

(The Dallas Express) - Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows has expressed his support for a New Mexico bill that could allow some Republican counties to join Texas. On February 16, Burrows endorsed New Mexico House Joint Resolution 10. If the bill passes, it would create a pathway for voters in three or more contiguous counties in New Mexico to secede.

“Texas would gladly welcome Lea County back to Texas, where it rightfully belongs,” Burrows posted on X. “Let the people of Lea County decide!”

Let the people of Lea County decide! https://t.co/yC9gKwjXTy

— Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) February 16, 2026

Lea County sits in the southeastern-most corner of New Mexico, surrounded by Eddy County to the west and Texas to the east. Texas encompassed the region from its inception as a republic in 1836 until the federal government purchased the land in 1850.

Republican New Mexico state Reps. Randall Pettigrew and Jimmy Mason introduced HJR 10 on January 29. Per the Albuquerque Journal, Pettigrew is from Lovington in Lea County, and Mason is from Artesia in Eddy County.

If the bill passes, at least 15% of voters in three or more contiguous counties must sign a petition requesting a secession vote. This would trigger a special election, requiring two-thirds of…

