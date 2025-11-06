Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
20h

I will save you the time: it won't satisfy them. That is why advocates of "reparations" avoid any specific figure like $100,000 per slave descendent or throw out crazy numbers like 27 million each, because they know reparations won't satisfy them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Talk Straight to Others's avatar
Talk Straight to Others
15h

If participants of SNAP drove $5K beater cars as necessitated transportation instead of +$50K cars, then more empathy could be had. If they can afford a $800 per month car payment, they can afford food for a month without SNAP. Im sure im speaking to +50% of participants.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture