Cultural Reawakening is Not Impossible

(Walt Garlington, The Abbeville Institute) - Powerful people have conspired to erase Southern culture over the last several decades, many, but not all, of them of Northern extraction. George Orwell would recognize the methods used. Many historical truths have been thrown down the Memory Hole, while the honorable men of Dixie – Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, John C. Calhoun, and many others – are subjected every so often to something resembling the Two Minutes of Hate ritual via the Establishment-controlled organs of the academy, the media, and so forth. Tragically, many of those engaged in these acts of destruction and desecration are Southerners themselves.

We are reaching a critical time here at the South. Dr Clyde Wilson put it bluntly in a recent essay: ‘We have never been in greater danger of losing our identity as the South.’

In this moment of danger, we would like to strike a note of optimism. Peoples in more dire situations than Dixie have in recent years been able to renew their cultural identities, and even to go beyond that – to establish themselves as independent countries amongst the family of nations. Let’s have a look at the experiences of a couple of them from southeastern Europe, Macedonia and Bulgaria, to see what the South can glean from…

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