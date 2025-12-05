Ruger Next Target in Threat-Based Gun Control

The inch was seemingly given, so it is not surprising to see pursuit of the mile. Gun ban advocates are emboldened by their perceived victories in firearm production changes, and Ruger is the latest target on a list that won’t end until the firearm prohibition lobby decides what guns are allowed to be sold or courts step in to enforce the law.

Earlier this month, Everytown for Gun Safety, along with Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, formally demanded that Sturm, Ruger & Co. cease production of their new RXM pistol, stating that “Ruger must pull the RXM from the market unless and until it changes the pistol’s design.”

In his letter, Attorney General Tong references Glock’s recent announcement that they will discontinue various handgun models before asserting that Ruger, under Connecticut law, “must enact reasonable controls to prevent the sale or distribution of legal firearms that can easily be converted to illegal firearms.” He then demands “a statement from Ruger as to what it intends to do with the RXM,” followed by a lengthy list of…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight