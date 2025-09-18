(WBIC 33.1 FM) SPLC’s Choice To Put Turning Point USA on their America “Hate map.” In 2012 a terrorist used this map to target the Family Research Council for an attempted mass shooting

Tony Kinnett:

When individuals on the right and make it clear and they say that thereafter you Trump was just in the way. They’re after you, Charlie Kirk was in the way, these videos do, in fact provide a lot of credibility to that. And the individuals on the left are not just the youths that are running around per se posting on social media. Legacy institutions that are trusted as experts in the field, like the Southern Poverty Law Center are key in this. Now we’re going to cut over to Tyler O’Neil in a second. I want to make this clear. We recorded this before the show began in order to get this in. This is very important. Tyler’s work is currently being thrown around on a lot of social media because the SPLC labeled Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA alongside the KKK. So, Tyler O’Neil and joining us now is my colleague Tyler O’Neil over at the Daily Signal and one of the key investigators in the Southern Poverty Law Center’s blatant malpractice in reporting. We’ve of course talked about this on the show before. Tell us a little bit about what the SPLC has done in the past, and then we’ll pivot that over to the relevant events from today…