The Hunley Raised – Today In Southern History
8 August 2000
On this date in 2000…
Divers raised the sunken Confederate submarine C.S.S. Horace L.Hunley from the bottom of Charleston Harbor.
Other Years:
1699 – In Biloxi, the coastal-dwelling Tohome tribe formally established peaceful relations with the French.
1862 – The Battle of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee.
1863 – Tennessee occupation Governor Andrew Johnson freed his personal slaves as a good will gesture to his new masters in Washington D.C.
1863 – Confederate President Jefferson Davis refused General Robert E. Lee’s resignation offered after the Battle of Gettysburg.
1864 – Backed by a large fleet, federal troops occupied Fort Gaines, at the mouth of Mobile Bay in Alabama.
1896 – Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings, short-story writer and author of The Yearling, was born in Washington DC.
1950 – The first Whataburger restaurant opened in Corpus Christi, Texas.
1968 – Black protestors rioted in Miami for the Republican National Convention.
1969 – Texas Actress Sharon Tate and four other people were brutally murdered in Beverly Hills by cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his disciples.
2013 – Four people were killed and four were wounded by a gunman in Dallas, Texas.
