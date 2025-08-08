Divers raised the sunken Confederate submarine C.S.S. Horace L.Hunley from the bottom of Charleston Harbor.

1699 – In Biloxi, the coastal-dwelling Tohome tribe formally established peaceful relations with the French.

1862 – The Battle of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee.

1863 – Tennessee occupation Governor Andrew Johnson freed his personal slaves as a good will gesture to his new masters in Washington D.C.

1863 – Confederate President Jefferson Davis refused General Robert E. Lee’s resignation offered after the Battle of Gettysburg.

1864 – Backed by a large fleet, federal troops occupied Fort Gaines, at the mouth of Mobile Bay in Alabama.

1896 – Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings, short-story writer and author of The Yearling, was born in Washington DC.

1950 – The first Whataburger restaurant opened in Corpus Christi, Texas.

1968 – Black protestors rioted in Miami for the Republican National Convention.

1969 – Texas Actress Sharon Tate and four other people were brutally murdered in Beverly Hills by cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his disciples.