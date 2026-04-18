How America’s Food Supply Is Slowly Eroding, the Hidden Forces Behind the Crisis, and the Quiet Collapse We Are Already Adapting To

(Madge Waggy) - For most people living in the United States, food has never been something that felt fragile. It has felt as permanent as electricity, as guaranteed as running water. Grocery stores have functioned for decades as quiet monuments to abundance, where every season appears to exist simultaneously and every product seems to arrive without effort. You can buy blueberries in winter, lettuce grown in deserts, beef that has traveled through multiple states, and bread made from grain harvested thousands of miles away. None of it feels improbable. None of it feels delicate.

And that is precisely the problem.

The American food system became so efficient, so smooth, so invisible, that it trained an entire population to believe that it could not meaningfully fail. Not because people studied the system and trusted its resilience, but because they never had to think about it at all. The absence of visible problems was interpreted as proof of permanent stability.

But permanence in complex systems is often an illusion created by long periods without stress. What appears stable is sometimes merely untested.

Over the past several years, small, forgettable signs have begun to…

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