Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
4h

People have no idea how the food gets to their local store much less how fragile that system is

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Mark Riggs's avatar
Mark Riggs
3h

Good article, lots a excellent points and backs of my decision on gardening, and adding common item like potatoes, sweet potatoes, beans, onions, and squash as well as the range of normal summer veggies for salads my wife only thinks about. Gardening, canning, and increased panty with at least a few chickens makes for a good buffer!

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