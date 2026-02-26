Alberta Separatists Step up Efforts to Leave Canada after Meeting with Trump Officials

(The Japan News) - Separatists in Alberta are ramping up a petition campaign aimed at triggering an independence vote in the western province that has long complained its economy is being held back by the rest of Canada.

Volunteer canvassers are hoping to collect by May 2 approximately 177,000 signatures, or 10% of the province’s registered voters, the threshold required to launch a citizen-led referendum on separation from Canada.

While unlikely to result in an independent Alberta, the campaign poses a challenge to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s efforts to show a united Canadian front in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and threats to annex the country.

In the picturesque town of High River in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, a slow trickle of residents stopped by a quiet strip mall on a recent Thursday morning to sign their names to the independence petition. While some expressed personal admiration for Trump, most said joining the United States was not their goal – they want Alberta to be its own…

