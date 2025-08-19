A Southern Reexamination of Union, Sovereignty, and the Long Shadows of Lincoln’s Absurdities

A great piece from the Old Revolutionary at the Militant Jeffersonian - DD

In the chronicles of American history, few assertions have sparked as much debate as the claim that the Union exists inherently independent of the Constitution. This stance, one taken by Lincoln and his Radical Republicans, was presented not as a foundational truth but as a convenient narrative, designed to obscure the profound transformation of a Voluntary agreement among Sovereign States into a unified, indissoluble entity under a centralized government.

Abraham Lincoln’s justification for waging war against the Southern States rested on his assertion that the Union existed as a legal entity prior to the Constitution, beginning with the Articles of Association in 1774 and becoming more prominent with the Declaration of Independence in 1776. However, this argument presents several legal fallacies when scrutinized.

The United States was established under the Constitution, ratified in 1787, which explicitly defines the relationship between the States and the federal government. Lincoln’s argument implies that the Union had a legal standing independent of the Constitution, which undermines the foundational legal framework that the States agreed upon. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land, and prior documents, such as the Articles of Confederation, were abandoned precisely because…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight