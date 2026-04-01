Texas Under Siege: DeSoto’s Ramadan Proclamation Exposes Islam’s Two-Front Conquest Strategy

(RAIR) - Texas is facing a coordinated transformation in which massive, self-contained Islamic enclaves rise alongside growing political and institutional influence, working in tandem to embed parallel systems and reshape the state from within.

In February 2026, RAIR Foundation USA published a stark warning: Texas is rapidly transforming under a deliberate, multi-layered Islamic expansion. We spotlighted the DeSoto House of Peace, now recognized as the state’s largest mosque, as a $17 million self-contained Islamic hub on 10 acres, featuring a 51,000-square-foot facility capable of serving 3,500 worshippers, America’s largest mosque parking lot with 814 spaces, on-site Islamic schools teaching Quranic principles, a 10,000-square-foot gym to engage and retain youth within the community, and integrated halal stores and cafés.

This is no ordinary place of worship; it is engineered as a cradle-to-grave parallel society, minimizing exposure to American norms while fostering deep ideological and…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight