Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Mrhounddog's avatar
Mrhounddog
4d

This made me want to vomit. Screw those goat humpers. I know what to do with you, and I have done it in Iraq and Afghanistan.

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
4d

It isn't just Islam of course, mestizos swamped the state long ago and inertia is the only thing keeping Texas "red"

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