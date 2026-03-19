Texas Church Conquered, Converted to Radical Dawah Seminary by Banned Imams Pushing Sharia Conquest

(RAIR) - In the heart of Texas, a former Christian church is being sued by Salahuddin Future Academy to become an Islamic fortress—complete with a mosque, a K-12 school that Islamizes every subject, and a dawah seminary run by radical imams Sheikh Karim AbuZaid and Sheikh Uthman Ibn Farooq—aimed at aggressively refuting Christianity and expanding Islamic supremacy across America.

In the heart of Texas, another Christian sanctuary has been surrendered. The Korean World Mission Baptist Church, a place once dedicated to worshiping Jesus Christ, has been purchased by Salahuddin Future Academy (SAFA). The 40,000-square-foot property is being transformed into a multi-purpose Islamic stronghold: home to Masjid Dar Al-Tawhid (part of the Dallas Muslim Community Center), the full K-12 Salahuddin Future Academy, and the flagship AIM Dawah Academy & Seminary led by none other than radical Shaykh Uthman Ibn Farooq and tied to Imam Karim AbuZaid.

A former church, where baptisms and pews once symbolized Christian faith, will now echo with calls to prayer, host aggressive dawah training to “refute” Christianity, and…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight