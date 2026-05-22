Prattville Dragoons Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 1524 at the Ladies Memorial Association

(Prattville Dragoons) - The Ladies Memorial Association held their 160th service on Monday April 27th at historic Oakwood Cemetery in Montgomery AL as part of Confederate Memorial Day observances. This Confederate Memorial Day event predates the United States Decoration Day which became Memorial Day held in May each year to honor US military members who died in service. Dragoon Tyrone Crowley represented Camp 1524 at the event and was part of a group photo taken after the service, along with one with the president of the LMA, Mrs. Leslie Kirk. Main speaker was the Honorable John H. Merrill, Former Alabama Secretary of State. Montgomery City Councilman Charles Jinright also attended. A wreath was laid at the Monument to the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors of…

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