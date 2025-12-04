Southern Poverty Law Center Attacks Freedom Center for Factual Reporting on NY’s Mamdani

The Southern Poverty Law Center took a victory lap after the death of David Horowitz, celebrating the passing of a man whom the leftist group shamelessly smeared as a “longtime anti-Muslim hate figure” and “a force in organized bigotry” and then attacked “mentees of his like Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA and Stephen Miller” for publicly honoring his memory.

The SPLC did everything it could to destroy the man himself and his work at the David Horowitz Freedom Center, leveling false charges, putting us on a list of ‘hate groups’, and campaigning for our debanking. In 2020, an SPLC official bragged in her congressional testimony to the House Subcommittee on National Security that her organization had gotten Mastercard and Visa to cut off donations to the Freedom Center. (We undid that and beat the SPLC at its own game.)

David is dead, but the Southern Poverty Law Center isn’t done coming after us. Its recent ‘intelligence’ report tried to pressure funds to cut off donations to us and to Turning Point USA. It listed us in its report on ‘Decoding the Plan to Undo Democracy’ and now our reporting on Mamdani triggered the latest attack from the hate group that claims to track ‘hate groups’.

The SPLC claimed that the David Horowitz Freedom Center was part of a “movement of…

