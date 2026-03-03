When Left-wing CBS’ Dan Rather Warned of Americans Being “Replaced by Foreigners”

(The New American) - Dropping the mask, some leftists are admitting they want to replace many of their countrymen with ideologically compliant “immigrants.” We just heard this stated unabashedly by a Spanish politician last month.

There actually was a time, though, when left-wingers might at least mouth the belief that “replacement” is a bad thing. And the Media Research Center (MRC), a conservative watchdog group, has uncovered just such a media clip.

From 1995, it features famous newsman Dan Rather hosting a one-hour CBS 48 Hours episode titled, “Slamming the Door.” In fairness, Rather was talking only about American workers being replaced, as opposed to the larger demographic-warfare component.

Yet there’s more. The episode’s second part, “Importing Crime,” makes Americans’ safety its central focus. This lies in stark contrast to CBS’ behavior today, where the declining network has downplayed illegal-alien criminality.

But here’s what even conservative outlets generally don’t say about this story. It’s not just 30 years that have made the difference, but also partisanship. In 1995, Democratic president Bill Clinton was in power paying lip service to the perils of illegal migration.

Today, Republican president Donald Trump is in power actually doing something about it. It’s much like what…

