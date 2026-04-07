The Left wants to kill us, so we CANT secede??? - #NationalDivorce
The more violent the Left becomes, the more a #NationalDivorce is necessary
The more violent the Left becomes, the more a #NationalDivorce is necessary
(Red-State Secession) - People still don’t understand National Divorce. The US Left is like the violent, totalitarian Muslims of S Asia in 1947 who desperately desired & felt entitled by God to convert & rule everything. US Republicans are like the laid-back Hindus who wanted to be left alone.
The UK abandoned India all of a sudden, so there was no organization to the partition, and little military to prevent pogroms & retaliation. Don’t expect S Asians to do things as well as we can.
If India had had remained united, it would have been 25% Muslim instead of 10% in 1951. Intercommunal violence was bad enough in India with 10%. If huge Muslim areas (Pakistan/Bangladesh) had remained, it would have been the biggest communal war in world history eventually.
Instead, Pakistani/Bangladeshi violence was controlled by governments, diplomacy, a border, and professional militaries thinking twice about consequences before acting.
Not mobs.
Intelligence agencies, not media slander. Yes, there were wars, but not devastating civil war. They might eventually…