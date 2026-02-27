Affluent White Female Liberals Are Living In A Made-Up World

(The Federalist) - In a recent viral video, an angry mob (composed almost entirely of white women) hurled expletives at the staff of a Minneapolis CorePower yoga studio, berating them because they reportedly removed anti-ICE signage. While their verbal onslaught apparently worked in this case, these females revealed just how many women live in a Land of Make Believe where everyone magically bends to their will.

This tiny glimpse into the world of make-believe perpetuated by Affluent, White, Female, Liberals (AWFL) has been a long time in coming; many are waking up to the saccharine dream where the AWFLs can do whatever they want, unscathed, while the rest of us must conform and then clean up their messes. For decades the West has built itself around the ideal life for these women, requiring very little by way of sacrifice, inconvenience, earnest effort, or real scrutiny. In today’s world, it is good to be a victim. It is a made-up world that most of us have grown used to believing is real.

To understand the origins of the Land of Make Believe, we have to go back to before Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood. Most of human history hasn’t had entire generations come and go without experiencing a hot war, aggressive overthrow, famine, economic downturn, or some other significant life-threatening event. Such realities, we are told, stymie culture instead of building it. Curiously, however, for all our contemporary comfort and plenty, cultural growth has not…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight