4.5 Million Suppressors, Zero Crime Wave: Why the Left’s Fear Campaign Is Pure Fiction

f you’ve been online lately—or dared to peek at mainstream media—you’ve probably seen a wave of fearmongering over firearm suppressors (a.k.a. “silencers”) thanks to the anti-gun lobby’s latest boogeyman: Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”, which zeroes out the outdated $200 tax stamp on suppressors while keeping all other regulations in place.

But let’s set the record straight. The media spin? Wild. The facts? Simple.

What Did the Bill Actually Do?

Let’s start here:

The bill didn’t “deregulate” suppressors. It didn’t make them easier to get. It didn’t remove the background checks. And it certainly didn’t let “just anyone” walk into a store and grab one like a candy bar.

All it did was remove the $200 tax. That’s it.

You still have to:

Submit a federal NFA application

Go through two background checks

Wait on ATF approval

Register your suppressor with the government

Comply with all state laws (many still ban or heavily regulate suppressors)

Why the Meltdown?

Anti-gun groups like Brady United and politicians like Sen. Chris Murphy, Sen. Chuck Schumer, and Sen. Mark Kelly are flipping out over this change. Why? Because they rely on emotion and misinformation to push their agenda.

Take the op-ed in The Hill by a Dartmouth student, Sally Young, who failed to disclose her role as a communications intern at Brady United. She claimed that…

