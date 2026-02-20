Yes, we all remember what THEIR plan was. Here’s a new and novel plan that could correct the steal and a lot of other past injustices in Virginia. Excellent read from Kevin DeAnna at AmRen. - DD

The New Virginia Plan

(American Renaissance) - Pro-Confederate commentators often note that the only truly unconstitutional secession before and during the War Between the States was that of West Virginia from the Commonwealth of Virginia. The Constitution requires consent of a state for a part of it to leave, and the Richmond government never consented. There would be a delicious irony if dismemberment becomes a model for escaping the far-left takeover of the state where Washington, Jefferson, Madison, and Lee were born.

Following the Republican party’s disastrous decision to run a Jamaican immigrant to succeed Governor Glenn Youngkin, the victorious Democrat government went right to work. Governor Abagail Spanberger almost immediately ended an agreement with ICE that allowed state authorities to enforce immigration law, instead ordering officers “not to engage in fear-based policing, enforcement theater, or actions that create barriers to people seeking assistance in their time of need” — whatever any of that may mean. A new bill passed by the House would prevent ICE agents from arresting illegals outside a courthouse.

New gun control bills would criminalize some of the most common firearms and magazines, impose harsh requirements on storage and transport, and limit where weapons can be carried. Virginians who do not have “high”-capacity magazines confiscated would face thousands in fines and a year in jail, and there is no grandfather clause. If Senator Saddam Salim’s bill passes (he was born in Bangladesh), “assault weapons” will be banned.

Virginia Democrats introduced a bill to let felons out of jail early in…

