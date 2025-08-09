They Stole the House with a Headcount: The Left’s Census Scam Just Got Exposed

Let me say it straight: the Democrats didn’t just rig the ballot box, they rigged the entire congressional map using illegal aliens. That’s right. They padded the census with tens of millions of non-citizens, and now they’re sitting on stolen House seats in sanctuary cities while law-abiding Americans get told to “sit down and shut up.”

This isn’t just political corruption. It’s structural theft.

While you’re busting your tail to provide for your family, pay your taxes, and follow the law, the Left is importing representation…plain and simple. They’ve weaponized the census, counting millions of illegals to inflate populations in blue strongholds, snatching congressional seats they didn’t earn and don’t deserve.

And don’t think this is accidental. No, no… this was the plan all along. Why do you think Democrats scream bloody murder every time you talk about voter ID or border security? Because it threatens their grip on power. Why do they fight to the death for sanctuary cities? It’s not about compassion… it’s about control.

Let’s talk numbers. If illegals weren’t counted in the census, Democrats would lose at least 10 seats in the House. That’s not a guess. That’s a fact. It means Republicans would have a 27-seat advantage…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight