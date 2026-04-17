The Blade of Words: How the Left Forged Them into Weapons and How to Ram Them Down Their Throats

(LH Grey) - Words are not neutral.

They never have been.

They are scalpels, bludgeons, garrotes. In the hands of the skilled, they carve reality itself.

The modern left has mastered this dark art with a fanatic’s devotion, turning language into a precision-guided munition aimed at the heart of dissent.

They don’t debate; they redefine.

They don’t argue; they delegitimize.

They don’t persuade; they pathologize.

And they do it with a smug, sanctimonious smile that begs to be punched right off their faces.

This is semantic warfare.

The left has spent decades hijacking the dictionary, loading terms with ideological explosives, then detonating them the moment you resist..

“Tolerance” now demands mandatory celebration or you’re a…

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