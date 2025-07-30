Just Say "NO" to the Lies about Jackson (and Lee)!

I recently read criticism of Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson in regards to his name on a school.

In all my years in the Civil Rights arena, I have never heard such poppycock. And far as General Jackson is concerned, a man of his station and character is merited to have his name or face posted on any item of prominence, and that includes the Honorable General Robert E. Lee.

The continued Reconstruction modus operandi of using the Black man as a weapon of choice against the Southern White man truly falls on deaf ears if General Jackson or General Lee are the targets of such chicanery.

It is sad enough that General Jack's name would be placed on a School or place, and nothing of the great man is taught about his Christian Charity and efforts to teach the Black man to read, write, add, divide and multiply. And not to forget to remind the Heathens of his trek with them into…

