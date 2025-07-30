The Lies Revisionist 'Historians' Dream Up About Much Better Men
Just Say "NO" to the Lies about Jackson (and Lee)!
A nice read from HK Edgerton - DD
I recently read criticism of Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson in regards to his name on a school.
In all my years in the Civil Rights arena, I have never heard such poppycock. And far as General Jackson is concerned, a man of his station and character is merited to have his name or face posted on any item of prominence, and that includes the Honorable General Robert E. Lee.
The continued Reconstruction modus operandi of using the Black man as a weapon of choice against the Southern White man truly falls on deaf ears if General Jackson or General Lee are the targets of such chicanery.
It is sad enough that General Jack's name would be placed on a School or place, and nothing of the great man is taught about his Christian Charity and efforts to teach the Black man to read, write, add, divide and multiply. And not to forget to remind the Heathens of his trek with them into…
Great Article, but I would seriously avoid usage of the word ‘’revisionist’’ in a negative context. Revisionist historian is a term that's been used and abused for far too long.it's it's basically become synonymous with historical lies. There's a certain type of revisionism that certainly falls under this category, the general Term , historical revisionist simply refers to someone who wants to reinterpret the common historical narrative, Whether it be the mainstream perception of a given time period, place, person, etc
Many of those who were self-described historical revisionists have been proven to be right on one topic or another, and their revisions have now become the current mainstream and commonly agreed belief for better or worse. IE ‘’New Qing history’’
and we wonder why the schools don’t teach history or civics anymore!