The barbaric iconoclasm directed against the memory of Southern heroes has not ceased. The latest act was committed by Virginia’s phony conservative governor.

(Walt Garlington, The Abbeville Institute) - There have rarely been long-lasting Eras of Good Feelings in the United States. Clashes between the various cultures existing within the union have more often than not been the norm – clashes over tariffs, wars, abortion, slavery, monetary policy, over the very nature of the union itself.

Those clashes are not by any means absent as a new year is born, and traditional Southerners find themselves on the receiving end of much of the metaphorical and literal gun fire.

Physical Attacks

Loosened immigration restrictions championed by transnational capitalists and humanitarian liberals in various corners of the States have led to the deaths of Southerners. Laken Riley, the young Georgia nursing student murdered in 2024 by an illegal immigrant, is one of the most high-profile cases.

Now we must add two other young Southerners, Ella Cook of Alabama and Mukhammad Umurzokov of Virginia. A Portuguese national who won a diversity visa lottery is responsible for their deaths at Brown University, where both were students.

In addition, Yankee States are unapologetically sending abortion pills into Southern States that are killing Southern children in the womb. Louisiana and Texas are currently locked in a legal battle with New York over this unconscionable practice, but there are several other Yankee States with similar shield laws like New York’s that would allow them to…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight