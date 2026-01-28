Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Phil Hannum
22mEdited

Take your pick on the definitions:

car·pet·bag·ger

/ˈkärpətˌbaɡər/

nounDEROGATORY•INFORMAL

noun: carpetbagger; plural noun: carpetbaggers; noun: carpet-bagger; plural noun: carpet-baggers

a political candidate who seeks election in an area where they have no local connections.

HISTORICAL

(in the US) a person from the northern states who went to the South after the Civil War to profit from the Reconstruction.

a person perceived as an unscrupulous opportunist.

"the organization is rife with carpetbaggers"

