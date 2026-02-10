Kaine again seeks to remove Robert E. Lee reference from Arlington House

(ARL Now) - Sen. Tim Kaine (D) has reintroduced legislation to remove the reference to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee at Arlington House.

The legislation would rename Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery as the Arlington House National Historic Site. Rep. Don Beyer (D), who represents Arlington in Virginia’s 8th Congressional District, has introduced companion legislation in the House.

“The names of our national sites hold significance and should honor individuals whom we can all look up to,” Kaine said in a news release. “That’s why I’m introducing this legislation to remove Robert E. Lee’s name from Arlington House.”

Kaine first introduced federal legislation to remove the Robert E. Lee reference in 2022, while Beyer’s efforts date back to 2020.

The National Park Service describes the Arlington House as “the nation’s memorial to Robert E. Lee.”

“It honors him for specific reasons, including his role in promoting peace and reunion after the Civil War,” says a webpage for the site. “In a larger sense it exists as a place of study and contemplation of the meaning of…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight