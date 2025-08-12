McCloskeys Re-Armed After 5-Year Battle to Win Back Their AR-15 Rifle

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who made national headlines in 2020 for defending their home with firearms during a Black Lives Matter protest, have officially regained possession of their AR-15 rifle after a grueling five-year legal fight.

“It only took 3 lawsuits, 2 trips to the Court of Appeals and 1,847 days, but I got my AR15 back!” Mark McCloskey wrote in a defiant post on X (formerly Twitter), accompanied by a photo of himself holding the rifle and a video showing him retrieving it from the St. Louis Police Department.

It only took 3 lawsuits, 2 trips to the Court of Appeals and 1,847 days, but I got my AR15 back! We defended our home, were persecuted by the left, smeared by the press, and threatened with death, but we never backed down

What’s missing-Patty and the Bryco (soon)

— Mark McCloskey (@mccloskeyusa) August 1, 2025

The couple’s case became a flashpoint in the national debate over the right to armed self-defense, prosecutorial overreach, and…

