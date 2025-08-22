Designating antifa as a domestic terrorist organization

However, using the term “terrorists” to describe, identify, and sanction domestic groups remains a controversial topic and is considered politically charged by observers on both sides of the aisle.

As the federal statute stands, labeling antifa as a domestic terrorist threat would be largely symbolic, though some proponents support sending a public message as antifa’s forces continue to terrorize communities.

Threat assessment

Through an intimidation tactic known as “doxing,” antifa militants often publicize sensitive information such as home addresses, personal phone numbers, and private photographs of their intended targets. At times, antifa’s followers have appeared outside victims’ houses, answering “doxes” they see as calls to take “direct action.”

“Sometimes you have to use direct action to stop [‘fascists’] because protesting, signs, yelling is not going to do anything,” an antifa activist told VICE at the peak of the anti-Trump riots on the University of California, Berkeley’s, campus. “You have to make them afraid.”

Rose City Antifa, the oldest-known and regarded as the most influential antifa chapter in the United States, has publicly posted about fighting “fascists” with militant violence: “We are unapologetic about the…

