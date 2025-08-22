The Message Received Is That leftist Violence Is Acceptable
Designating antifa as a domestic terrorist organization
However, using the term “terrorists” to describe, identify, and sanction domestic groups remains a controversial topic and is considered politically charged by observers on both sides of the aisle.
As the federal statute stands, labeling antifa as a domestic terrorist threat would be largely symbolic, though some proponents support sending a public message as antifa’s forces continue to terrorize communities.
Threat assessment
Through an intimidation tactic known as “doxing,” antifa militants often publicize sensitive information such as home addresses, personal phone numbers, and private photographs of their intended targets. At times, antifa’s followers have appeared outside victims’ houses, answering “doxes” they see as calls to take “direct action.”
“Sometimes you have to use direct action to stop [‘fascists’] because protesting, signs, yelling is not going to do anything,” an antifa activist told VICE at the peak of the anti-Trump riots on the University of California, Berkeley’s, campus. “You have to make them afraid.”
Rose City Antifa, the oldest-known and regarded as the most influential antifa chapter in the United States, has publicly posted about fighting “fascists” with militant violence: “We are unapologetic about the…
I am very puzzled with a group dressed in black, masked and intimidating. I recall a conservative speaker was scheduled over in Berkeley. Antifa surged and the event was cancelled to to concerns of violence. Why can’t these people be arrested, fingerprinted and photographed. I can’t help but think if I acted out this way I would be arrested. It was nice to see the residents of Crown Heights, NY push Antifa out. I went to UCSF. This story includes my professor who practiced in an upscale suburb of Berkeley.
I enjoy your writing and conservative bent. I live in Liberal/Progressive Central. It is estimated that my county is only 16% conservative. All my close friends have escaped CA. I would as well, however, my wife has all her friends here.
Kindest Regards, Dr Gary, Dr Tooth Elf
