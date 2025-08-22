Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Gary's avatar
Dr Gary
2h

I am very puzzled with a group dressed in black, masked and intimidating. I recall a conservative speaker was scheduled over in Berkeley. Antifa surged and the event was cancelled to to concerns of violence. Why can’t these people be arrested, fingerprinted and photographed. I can’t help but think if I acted out this way I would be arrested. It was nice to see the residents of Crown Heights, NY push Antifa out. I went to UCSF. This story includes my professor who practiced in an upscale suburb of Berkeley.

I enjoy your writing and conservative bent. I live in Liberal/Progressive Central. It is estimated that my county is only 16% conservative. All my close friends have escaped CA. I would as well, however, my wife has all her friends here.

Kindest Regards, Dr Gary, Dr Tooth Elf

https://drgary.substack.com/p/tough-professors?r=q8kg8

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture