On this date in 1925…

The Scopes “Monkey Trial” ended in Dayton, Tennessee, with John T. Scopes convicted of violating a state law against teaching Darwin’s theory of evolution. Scopes was fined $100 plus court costs. His conviction was later overturned on a technicality.

Other Years:

1758 – George Washington was admitted to the Virginia House of Burgesses.

1836 – Creek Indians defeated Georgia militia in a brief fight near Wesley Chapel in present-day Stewart County, Georgia.

1864 – The second Battle of Kernstown, Virginia.

1866 – Tennessee became the first state to be readmitted to the US.

1901 – Writer William Sydney Porter, better known by his pen name of O. Henry was released from prison in Austin, Texas after serving three years for bank embezzlement.

1937 – The state of Alabama dropped charges against the “Scottsboro Boys,” five young black men accused of raping a white woman in Scottsboro, Alabama.

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight