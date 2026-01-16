The Left wants to kill us, so we can’t secede?

(Red State Secession) - People still don’t understand National Divorce. The US Left is like the violent, totalitarian Muslims of S Asia in 1947 who desperately desired & felt entitled by God to convert & rule everything. US Republicans are like the laid-back Hindus who wanted to be left alone.

The UK abandoned India all of a sudden, so there was no organization to the partition, and little military to prevent pogroms & retaliation. Don’t expect S Asians to do things as well as we can.

If India had had remained united, it would have been 25% Muslim instead of 10% in 1951. Intercommunal violence was bad enough in India with 10%. If huge Muslim areas (Pakistan/Bangladesh) had remained, it would have been the biggest communal war in world history eventually.

Instead, Pakistani/Bangladeshi violence was controlled by governments, diplomacy, a border, and professional militaries thinking twice about consequences before acting.

Not mobs.

Intelligence agencies, not media slander. Yes, there were wars, but not devastating civil war. They might eventually nuke each other, but they haven’t yet. India & Pak have both had nukes for 4 decades.

When N & S Korea tried to be one country, they fought. Since they accepted secession, they’ve had a lifetime of…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight