Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
25m

It’s past time for idiots to understand that the states have more rights while we still do before they take over completely the constitution is the blueprint for starting a new republic and we better do it soon cuz they are flooding the SEC strongholds cuz all politicians are bought and paid for by more than just one donor and they should be removed from office immediately cuz they are destroying our republic in real time and they are gonna cut and run when the shtf and we’re gonna have to deal with Road Warrior shit sooner than y’all think cuz divorce is too late and you know what happens when you’re done getting beat

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