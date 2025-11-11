Southern Heritage & The Terrible Swift Sword: The New South*

(Monica’s Dark Corner) - The delivery speech titled The New South, by Henry W. Grady as the forward in the book A History of the Civil War, by Benson & Lossing, LLD. Illustrated with productions of the Brady War Photograph by permission of The War Department, Washington, D. C. The War Memorial Association, New York, New York.

The New South*

There was a South of slavery and secession—that South is dead. There is a South of union and freedom—that South, thank God, is living, breathing, growing every hour.

These words, delivered from the immortal lips of Benjamin H. Hill, at Tammany Hall in 1866, true then and truer now, I shall make my text tonight.

Mr. President and Gentlemen—Let me express to you my appreciation of the kindness by which I am permitted to address you. I make this abrupt acknowledgement advisedly, for I feel that if, when I raise my provincial voice in this ancient and august presence, I could find courage for no more than the opening sentence, it would be well in that sentence I had met in a rough sense my obligation as a guest, and had perished, so to speak, with courtesy on my lips and grace in my heart. Permitted, through your kindness, to catch my second wind, let me say that I appreciate the significance of being the first Southerner to speak at…

