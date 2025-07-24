A thought-provoking article from Kit Perez at the Shepard Scale - DD

Every year, in a state with a long and conflicted gun-rights history, thousands of people gather for a gun rally.

They come from surrounding regions. They open-carry, bring their flags, wear statement T-shirts, and roll deep in group formation. There are speeches, chants, photos, and a kind of reverent celebration of patriot identity. It’s a good time; I used to go to that particular rally every year.

People make lots of contacts. They might even come away with a few new recruits for their group.

When the rally ends, people go home.

No laws change.

No pressure campaigns follow.

No institutional leverage is gained.

But people leave feeling like they did something.

The problem is that feelings don’t get the work done.

The Illusion of Political Theater

Rallies feel productive because they produce:

High emotional arousal: unity, anger, righteousness

Peer affirmation: “I’m not alone.”

Visual documentation/validation: “See, look at how popular this belief is and how many of us there are.”

Identity reinforcement: “I belong to something bigger than myself.”

This has short-term psychological utility, and offers people a way to put more weight on the validation side of the scale that balances their validation with their shame. In short, if you break it all down and people are brutally self-honest, these…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight