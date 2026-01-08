Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

The "mobile billboard" logic here is pretty wild when u think about it. If wearing a school name on a jersey constitutes compelled speech, that opens up precedent for just about any institutional naming decision to be chalenged under the First Amendment. The ruling basicaly treats symbolic association as equivalent to direct endorsement, which could get messy fast in contexts way beyond this particular case.

Clark Johnson
I don't know for sure because I'm only a Citizen but on one hand these people want us to misremember the past but on the other hand they demand "reparations" from so-called past actions. It's almost confusing, except when you understand what they truly want is to "win the lotto of reparations".

