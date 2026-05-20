“Truth crushed to the earth is truth still and like a seed will rise again.”

(Jeff Paulk, Southern Vindicator) - You have heard it and read it. You have seen me say it. The victors write the history. That is just how it is. That would be okay if they told the truth. But they don’t. For 160 years we have been pummeled with the false narrative of “the South fought to defend slavery”, “Confederates were traitors”, “secession was not legal”, “the South started the war by firing at Ft. Sumter”, “the Secession Declarations prove the war was about slavery”, “Lincoln saved the Union”, “Lincoln freed the slaves”, and we could probably throw in a few more false narratives. And that is exactly what they are. Every one of them has been proven wrong over and over again. Academia, Hollyweird, the media, and politicians still run full throttle with the false narrative.

To go contrary to what you were taught in school is not only unnatural, but one must step out of their “comfort zone” to do so. The government “educational system” has indoctrinated millions upon millions of people to believe that lies are truth, and truth are lies, particularly when it comes to our history. We can look at primary sources, including the Official Records, and discover that the majority of what we have been taught concerning the “Civil War” is not true, starting with the very term “civil war”. Did you know there has never been a civil war in this country? That’s right. For clarification, a civil war is when two factions are fighting over control of the government. The South, or Confederacy, was in no way trying to overthrow the government of the United States. In fact, it wanted no part of it. That is why it…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight