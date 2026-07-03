Happy 250-87 Birthday America!

(The events of 1865 nullified those of 1776! - DD)

(Paul Yarbrough, Reckonin’) - By July (250 years) the bands will be playing, the Media and Midea-etts will be cheering the 250th anniversary of our “nation” (with the usual brouhaha about some idiotic “American Dream” materializing from some preposterous city on a hill somewhere). They, of course date this from the corrupt and monstrous killer and destroyer “Honest” Abe Lincoln and his magical flute tune: “The Gettysburg Address.” Yankees almost put it to music. H.L. Mencken seemed to put it out with the garbage.

For many, Lincoln’s sympathetic views toward European socialists help explain his opposition to Jefferson’s philosophy of governance, as well as the Republican Party’s Hobbesian, statist view of the individual colonies and their separate declarations of independence—later consolidated during the war into a single document for delivery to the King—as independent states of the world.

So, what did Menchen say about that Gettysburg Address?​

“But let us not forget that it is oratory, not logic; beauty, not sense. Think of the argument in it! Put it into the cold words of every day! The doctrine is simply this: the Union soldiers who died at Gettysburg sacrificed their lives to the cause of self-determination — “that government of the people, by the people, for the people,” should not perish from the earth. It is difficult to imagine anything more untrue. The Union soldiers in that battle actually fought against self-determination; it was the Confederates who fought for the right of their people to…

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