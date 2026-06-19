California’s newest congressman plots massive secession of rural areas to form new state

(Zain Khan, NY Post) - California’s newest congressman is reviving a push to carve out parts of the Golden State and create a brand-new state for residents who feel abandoned by Sacramento.

Rep. James Gallagher, who was sworn into Congress this month after winning a special election to represent California’s sprawling 1st Congressional District, said rural communities should “seriously consider” whether they want to remain part of California following the passing of the controversial redistricting measure known as Proposition 50.

“I think we have to seriously consider whether or not we want to continue as a part of a state like that, right? And that maybe we want our own self determination,” Gallagher said during an interview with KCRA’s Ashley Zavala.

The Republican lawmaker argued the U.S. Constitution provides a path for new states to be formed and suggested the effort would begin with counties and local governments formally backing the idea before eventually seeking approval from both the California Legislature and Congress.

“I don’t think this is something that would happen overnight, but I do think it is something that should be a serious discussion,” Gallagher said when…

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