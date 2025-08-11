The Smoking Gun
(Rand Paul Review) - It wasn’t just another half-baked episode of Leftist political theatre. Nor was it just another political dirty trick designed to test the boundaries of the law for personal gain. It was an attempted coup.
The Russian Collusion Hoax is back in the news. This time, heads must roll.
If the players who engineered the coup are not held accountable, you may as well burn the Constitution and prepare for a brave new world run by totalitarian Leftist thugs who will ghost any and all public dissenters.
With the rise of AI, “public” is growing exponentially larger by the day. If the Left goes unpunished for attempting to nullify a duly elected American president, it is only a matter of time before we’re worse than Germany, where an unacceptable social media post could land you in jail.
If the Left has its way, Big Brother won't just be watching—he’ll be a bully from hell wearing a shiny new “I can do anything I want” badge…
One cannot claim they are "draining the swamp" while leaving two of the vilest and despicable creatures there.
Does anyone recall that one of O'BloMe's first actions as newly elected POTUS was to mandate an additional tax on tanning salons?
Who uses tanning salons, or maybe more importantly, who doesn't?
That was just before "re-appropriating" auto dealerships that were Republican owned.
Onward, Christian soldiers!
We all knew it was a Bullshit coup and all of us that had any sense didn't buy it. The place I heard the most facts that proved it was a hoax was with Hannity. His investigation team had it nailed. The leftist socialist party demonrats destroyed our computer systems that were spreading the facts.