The Smoking Gun

(Rand Paul Review) - It wasn’t just another half-baked episode of Leftist political theatre. Nor was it just another political dirty trick designed to test the boundaries of the law for personal gain. It was an attempted coup.

The Russian Collusion Hoax is back in the news. This time, heads must roll.

If the players who engineered the coup are not held accountable, you may as well burn the Constitution and prepare for a brave new world run by totalitarian Leftist thugs who will ghost any and all public dissenters.

With the rise of AI, “public” is growing exponentially larger by the day. If the Left goes unpunished for attempting to nullify a duly elected American president, it is only a matter of time before we’re worse than Germany, where an unacceptable social media post could land you in jail.

If the Left has its way, Big Brother won't just be watching—he’ll be a bully from hell wearing a shiny new “I can do anything I want” badge…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight