The Better and Old-Fashioned Alternative to Discount Store Seed Packets
Why I Don’t Buy Seeds in Packets Anymore
Why I Don’t Buy Seeds in Packets Anymore
(Country Girl Chronicles) - I stopped buying seeds in those little paper packets years ago.
Not because I don’t like them…
…but because they just don’t make sense once you know there’s a better way.
I’ve bought seeds from big box stores—places like Menards.
And I’ll be honest…
I’ve had better luck flipping a coin.
I know people who planted green beans and maybe ten percent came up. The rest? Duds.
That tells me one thing:
👉 those seeds are old
I don’t care what the packet says.
A few years back, when I was doing market gardening, I found something different.
A place where seeds weren’t packaged in tiny envelopes…
They were kept in drawers. In jars. In bulk.
And you could get exactly what you…
I was always grabbing them for my boys gardens to go with the treehouse above the clubhouse