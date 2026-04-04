Why I Don’t Buy Seeds in Packets Anymore

(Country Girl Chronicles) - I stopped buying seeds in those little paper packets years ago.

Not because I don’t like them…

…but because they just don’t make sense once you know there’s a better way.

I’ve bought seeds from big box stores—places like Menards.

And I’ll be honest…

I’ve had better luck flipping a coin.

I know people who planted green beans and maybe ten percent came up. The rest? Duds.

That tells me one thing:

👉 those seeds are old

I don’t care what the packet says.

A few years back, when I was doing market gardening, I found something different.

A place where seeds weren’t packaged in tiny envelopes…

They were kept in drawers. In jars. In bulk.

And you could get exactly what you…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight