Supreme Court declines to hear Confederate monument appeal

State courts are supposed to enforce state laws, but there is a double standard for Dixie! If this were a libtard monument there would be no ‘standing’ question. - DD

The Supreme Court of Georgia declined Tuesday to hear an appeal of a lower court ruling that Brunswick could not be sued for the removal five years ago of a Confederate monument from Hanover Square.

The affirmation of a Glynn County Superior Court judge’s decision in the second suit filed to have the statue restored likely lays the matter to rest. Judge Anthony Harrison ruled March 8 that the suit was barred by sovereign immunity.

Harrison also dismissed the first suit that Bennie Williams, then commander of the Thomas Marsh Forman Camp 485 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, filed along with others. Harrison found that none of the plaintiffs were city residents and had no standing to sue Brunswick.

The lead plaintiffs in the second suit, Preston D. Lewis and Richard Aland Watson and others, were city residents and had standing to sue, but Harrison ruled that Brunswick has sovereign immunity barring such suits.

The plaintiffs had relied on a state law that forbids the removal or concealment of any publicly owned…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight