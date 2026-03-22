40 Bizarre Home Remedies Our Grandparents Taught Us That Actually Work

(PreppGroup) - These days, it has become all too common for people to reach for a pill bottle or call the doctor anytime something goes wrong, or even for the smallest scrape. The simple, wacky home remedies of our grandparents, those weird concoctions formed from everyday household goods, are often mocked by today’s medical establishment. But surprisingly, the truth is that our grandparents actually knew a lot more about the world than we give them credit for, and many of these old-fashioned folk remedies actually work. Not just that, but many of them work better than the synthetic pharmaceuticals that so many people stuff their bodies with today.

Here are 40 weird, wacky, but shockingly effective home remedies that still work today, and would make grandma proud…

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