On this date in 1996…

Eric Robert Rudolph set off a bomb that killed two people at acelebration in Centennial Olympic Park at the Atlanta Olympic Games. In its infinite wisdom, the FBI harassed and investigated Richard Jewell, the security officer who found the bomb and saved countless lives, while Rudolph escaped.

Other Years:

1586 – Sir Walter Raleigh brought first tobacco to England from Virginia.

1824 – Florida Governor William Duval officially removed Principal Seminole Chief Neamathla from his position because of fears that he planned to lead an uprising of Seminole that have avoided removal from Florida.

1861 – Confederate troops occupied Fort Fillmore, New Mexico Territory.

1864 – Federal General William Tecumseh Sherman needlessly ordered the destruction of all railroad lines in federal occupied territory south of Atlanta.

1958 – Southern Aviator and WWII Flying Tiger commander, Lt. Gen. Claire Lee Chennault died at the age of 64 of lung cancer in New Orleans, Louisiana.

1962 – Martin Luther King, Jr. was arrested in Albany, Georgia.

2007 – News helicopters from Phoenix, Arizona television stations KNXV and KTVK collided over Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix with no survivors while covering a police chase. This was the first known incidence of two news helicopters colliding in mid-air, and the worst civilian aviation accident in Phoenix history.

