In December 1968, half-way through the Vietnam War and deep in the Laos jungle, Special Forces recon man Colonel Robert Howard and his platoon were on a rescue mission when they were caught in a devastating ambush.

(UK Daily Mail) - Bob Howard’s eyes opened to a hazy, chaotic scene.

The smells of smoke and gunpowder were strong. His ears were ringing, but slowly he became aware of a hellish orchestra of battle sounds all about him: chattering machine guns, barking rifles, screams, and deafening grenade blasts.

He tried to focus on the scene around him. But everything was blurry, clouded by a strange red film. Bob said silent prayers, fearful he had been blinded by the terrible explosion.

His body ached all over. Wiping his eyes, he saw red on his hands, and realized his vision had been obscured by shrapnel wounds to his head. Blood was dripping down his brow into his eyes.

He cautiously felt around his body. His legs hurt, and his hands felt as if they were on fire. A quick glance showed nasty lacerations from…

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