“When once a republic is corrupted, there is no possibility of remedying any of the growing evils, but by removing the corruption and restoring its lost principles.”

~Montesquieu

(Michael Boldin, The Tenth Amendment Center) - These United States of America were built on strong first principles – many of which were included in the Declaration of Independence. The foundation of all the rest? Thomas Jefferson was clear: Rights don’t come from governments – or documents.

“That they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Today, we’re commemorating the Tenth Amendment Center’s 20 year anniversary. It’s hard to believe that we’ve been laser-focused on following that timeless wisdom from Montesquieu for so long – since before we even knew it existed!

For these two decades, we’ve worked hard every single day to reach and teach more people about the principles that built American Independence – and the Constitutions that followed.

As Thomas Jefferson put it, the “foundation of the Constitution” is the Tenth Amendment.

It asserts key principles from the American Revolution – the people are the source of all power, and government is just the hired help authorized to exercise only those powers delegated to it.

That’s just how first Chief Justice John Jay described things as well.

“The Constitution only serves to point out that part of the people’s business, which they think proper by it to refer to the management of the persons therein designated—those persons are to receive that business to manage, not for themselves and as their own, but as agents and overseers for the people to whom they are constantly responsible.”

But removing the corruption that has led to the largest government in history and restoring these lost principles – is no easy task, especially with…

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