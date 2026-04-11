Tactics for The Coming Struggle

(Jake Martin, Modern Exodus) - There are many who believe history will show we are in the early stages of a new civil war, a revolution, or something I’m calling the Coming Struggle. Coming? Yes, many are already struggling. How exactly this war will play out is certainly up for discussion and dispute. Many believe there will be areas of severe civil unrest, guerrilla warfare, and scattered battles of varying sizes. Many believe much of this war will be carried out via social media, the social environment, and society as people are targeted at their workplace and their community.

Others believe that this upcoming war will be a violent conflict similar to Ukraine and other battles. We will see.

Who will be the insurgency? That depends on the location and political makeup of the area/region.

So - why an Operational Cache?

An Operational Cache is a resupply of critical items often accessed while on the go. These caches are often – but not always…

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