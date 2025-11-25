Puerto Rico: The Myth Of A Statehood Mandate

For years, advocates of Puerto Rico’s statehood have claimed that “the people have spoken,” with Puerto Ricans decisively choosing to become the 51st state of the United States. This supposed “mandate” is the basis for numerous press releases, congressional letters, and lobbying efforts. However, when the numbers are honestly reviewed and seen in a “big picture” perspective, the myth falls apart.

Far from having majority support, the statehood movement has gradually lost ground. Over the past decade, its electoral base has shrunk, its credibility has been damaged by manipulation, and its moral authority has been undermined by corruption and fraud. The truth is simple: there is no mandate for statehood. There never was.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

Puerto Rico’s 2024 plebiscite reveals a misleading impression. Of the 3.3 million residents, merely 620,782 voted for statehood. This accounts for only 47.7% of voters and just 20% of the entire population. If only 20% of all Puerto Ricans favor statehood, how can it be called a mandate?

In 2012, 61% of voters supported statehood. Over the following twelve years, the movement’s support dropped by more than 213,000 votes. Meanwhile, approval for sovereignty options—such as independence and free association…

