The kit gun exists for one simple reason: to always be there when you need it

(I’ve had an old Ruger Single Six that has been ever-present when I’m outdoors since high school. As Karl Malden used to say, “Don’t leave home without it.” - DD)

(Steve Charles, The Revolver Dispatch) - There are revolvers that are built for concealed carry. Others are made for competition, hunting, or duty use. Then there is the humble kit gun, a firearm that was never intended to impress anyone, yet has quietly earned a reputation as one of the most useful revolvers ever conceived.

The kit gun isn’t about power. It isn’t about tactical accessories or high-capacity magazines. It exists for one simple reason: to always be there when you need it.

What Is a Kit Gun?

The term “kit gun” comes from the idea of carrying a lightweight revolver in your hunting, fishing, camping, or trapping kit. It wasn’t your primary firearm. Instead, it was the gun that handled all the little jobs that inevitably came up outdoors.

Those tasks could include a rabbit for the stew pot, a grouse flushed from the trail, a snake around camp, dispatching a trapped animal humanely or plinking beside a stream.

Its purpose was…

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