Democrats’ moderately liberal mask slipping off

The Democratic Party is having an identity crisis. To win elections, it must pose as moderately liberal. It is anything but. The rise of Muslim/socialist Zohran Mamdani as the Democratic nominee for mayor of America’s largest city shows how far left the party has plunged.

New York City voters may yet reject Mr. Mamdani, but he is favored right now to win in November. That would saddle the Big Apple with a functionally Islamic/communist regime.

Mr. Mamdani wants the government to take over vital services, including grocery stores and child care, and to provide free transportation. He says he will impose a rent freeze, which would reduce housing and create more slums.

Mr. Mamdani is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, who count on the media to conceal their Marxism. Although Mr. Mamdani slyly pushes the parts of the DSA agenda that most appeal to the Democrats’ Free Stuff Army, the mother ship is unabashedly communist, although they would reject that term as bad salesmanship.

As in Karl Marx’s “The Communist Manifesto,” the DSA wants public ownership of the means of production, something Mr. Mamdani said needs “seizing.” The DSA calls for nationalizing railroads, utilities, tech companies and manufacturing — in fact, anything that creates…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight