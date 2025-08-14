14 August 1559

On this date in 1559…

Appointed by the Spanish Viceroy in Mexico to establish Spanish settlements on the Gulf Coast, Tristan de Luna y Arellano, with several priests, 500 soldiers, and 1,000 settlers landed at Pensacola Bay with thirteen ships. Most of the expedition was dead just a few days later due to a hurricane. The survivors soon starved.

Other Years:

1756 – Frontier legend Daniel Boone married Rebecca Bryan in Yadkin River, North Carolina.

1842 – The Second Seminole War ended with most Seminoles forced to relocate from Florida to Oklahoma.

1846 – The Cape Girardeau meteorite, a 2.3 kg chondrite-type meteorite struck near the town of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

1861 – Having seized control of the city, federal invaders declared Martial Law at St Louis, Missouri due to pro-secession sentiment which surged throughout Missouri after federal troops and German immigrants unsuccessfully attacked the Missouri State Guard at the Battle of Wilson’s Creek.

1864 – Confederate General Joe Wheeler laid siege to federals at Dalton, Georgia.

1936 – In the last public execution in the U.S., Rainey Bethea was hanged in Owensboro, Kentucky.

1995 – Due to a federal judge’s order, Shannon Faulkner became the first woman to attend the Citadel.

1997 – The Oklahoma Court of Appeals upheld the death sentence of northern terrorist Timothy McVeigh for the Oklahoma City bombing.

