From White Gloves to Tattoos: How America Lost Its Public Grammar

(If you don’t believe him, just do a search on the People of Wal-Mart. The ‘New’ normal is hideous! - DD)

(Rev. Dr. Ronald Moore, The Southern Anglican) - There was a time—not so long ago—when a trip to the grocery store required a certain level of dignity.

Women wore dresses. Some wore gloves. Men wore slacks, often a jacket, at minimum a button-down shirt. Postal workers looked like minor military officers. Police carried themselves with visible authority. Priests were unmistakable, even at a distance.

No one needed to explain who they were.

It was understood.

We lived within what might be called a shared grammar of public life—a system of visible signs that conveyed role, respect, and order without a word being spoken.

And then, within the span of a generation, it began to disappear.

The Grammar We Once Spoke

From the late 19th century through much of the 20th, American society operated with a common assumption:

Public life requires elevation.

Clothing was not merely personal—it was participatory. One dressed not only for oneself, but for the world one inhabited.

A man did not simply “feel like” a banker, a priest, or a public servant—he presented himself as…

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