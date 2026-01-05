Your Town Isn’t ‘Changing.’ It’s Being Deliberately Murdered.

For 10 years, I’ve watched from my gas station register as corporate chains replaced every small business. This isn’t “progress.” It’s a corporate occupation, and I have the receipts.

(Ethan Faulkner) For the last ten years, I’ve had a front-row seat to the death of an American town.

My gas station is on a main road. When I started this job a decade ago, I was surrounded by a community. There was a family-owned bakery on the corner, a local hardware store run by a guy named Mark, two independent pharmacies, and a diner where you could get coffee for a buck.

Today, the bakery is a CVS. The hardware store is a skeleton, hollowed out by a new Walmart Neighborhood Market that opened two miles away. The diner is a Starbucks. The pharmacies are both gone, replaced by a single, massive Walgreens.

This isn’t “change.” It’s not “evolution.” It’s the result of a deliberate, systemic, and predatory campaign.

Your town isn’t “changing.” It’s being hollowed out. And the people doing it are counting on you being too distracted by their political puppet show to…

