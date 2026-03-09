This image did not appear with the original article and is placed at the sole discretion of your humble editor - DD

Let’s remember how these unctuous legislators said: “Thank you for your service.”

(Larry Beane, Abbeville Institute) - This proposal by an outgoing homosexual Democratic Party Virginia legislator to remove three statues – one of which is of a former governor (two times over!) of the Commonwealth – from the State Capitol grounds, is hardly surprising. Both Republicans and Democrats are guilty of historical cleansing, but Democrats are certainly worse in terms of Orwellian historical revisionism – and the further left that they are on the spectrum, and the more “woke” that they are, the worse they become.

The mealy-mouthed response by the Republican Majority Leader is typical GOP weak-sauce: “The questions y’all are asking about are bills that Democrats are putting in that are not focused on Virginians, saving them money. It’s not focused on their affordability. It’s everything but that.”

Instead of defending the honor of the very men that their State and their legislative predecessors in the State Legislature called up, in some cases drafted, and sent into battle, the Republican lives up to the stereotype that it’s all about money. It looks to me like both of these politicians would exhume their own mothers and throw the remains in the garbage for a sizeable enough gift to their campaign coffers. Chivalry may not be dead, but in Virginia, it has certainly been neutered by ghouls and quislings.

Think about it. Virginia voted to…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight